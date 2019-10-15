HEUVELTON — State police on Monday charged an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Ogdensburg, each with a count of felony third-degree criminal mischief.
Troopers said on Oct. 4 on Spile Bridge Road the two juveniles shot at an unoccupied camp with a pellet gun, causing damage to two windows and a door.
The 18-year-old was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Oswegatchie Town Court.
The 17-year-old was released with an appearance ticket returnable to St. Lawrence County Family Court.
State police did not release the defendant’s names due to their ages.
