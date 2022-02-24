Two-vehicle crash in Gouverneur leaves Edwards woman dead
- GOUVERNEUR — A two-vehicle crash in Gouverneur Wednesday left an Edwards woman dead. At about 1:30 p.m., state police responded to the scene near the St. Lawrence County Transfer Station. A preliminary investigation determined that Marie Solange, 27, of Watertown, was traveling south on Route 11 with one passenger when Catherine E. Mathews, 81, of Edwards, moved into her lane while attempting to turn left into the transfer station. Ms. Solange tried to avoid hitting Ms. Mathews by traveling onto the shoulder, but failed, police said. Police said Ms. Mathews was taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where she later died. Ms. Solange and her passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries. According to a Facebook post by the Gouverneur Fire Department, Route 11 was shut down between Scotch Settlement Road and Welch Road near the Richville turn off Wednesday afternoon. Route 11 reopened at about 6:20 p.m.
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Hammond declines to run for 116th Assembly seat
- Tri-county area reports 101 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
- Two-vehicle crash in Gouverneur leaves Edwards woman dead
- UPDATE: Missing teen last seen in LeRay has been found, state police say
- 75-year-old dies in Lisbon fire
- City of Fulton reassessment town-hall announced
- COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 3 in Mexico
- Watertown police safely negotiate barricaded man out of residence; one arrested after allegedly obstructing scene
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Massena man charged with murder in shooting of Crane student in Potsdam
-
Neighbors describe raid that led to Potsdam murder suspect’s arrest; acquaintance describes him as ‘a predator’
-
Piggy Wiggly, Grand Union open Friday in Watertown
-
Man charged in SUNY Potsdam student’s murder doesn’t have much of a criminal history
-
‘The house that Tom built’: Late Watertown detective was master woodworker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.