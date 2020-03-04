OGDENSBURG — Two woman were arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs at Ogdensburg and Bare Hill Correctional Facilities, according to a press release from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
The first incident occurred Feb. 29 at 8 a.m. at the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. During K-9 inspections of the visitor process center, the K-9 alerted to one of the visitor lockers. The user of the locker was identified and interviewed by officers and admitted to having drugs in her purse, according to the press release. Officers located 10 Percocet pills in her purse which, the union’s press release stated, she did not have a prescription for. Suboxone strips were also found inside the purse. She also admitted to hiding Suboxone inside her wig, which she retrieved for officers.
State police were notified and the woman was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was transported to the state police barracks for processing.
On March 1 at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, a K-9 alerted to a female visitor, who was then interviewed by investigators. According to the union press release, she voluntarily surrendered a black latex bundle from inside her pants, which contained 50 orange strips that were identified as Suboxone, the press release stated.
The visitor was transported to the state police barracks in Malone and charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.