MASSENA — Seven people are safe after village firefighters put out two structure fires this weekend.
An on-duty Massena Fire Department staff member and volunteers were dispatched at about 9:24 p.m. to a Douglas Road residence, where crews found a fully involved garage fire extending to the home and a neighboring residence. Hand lines were used to knock the fire down, and heavier damage was contained to the first property, according to the department’s union.
Crews remained on scene for several hours, managing hot spots and working with the Massena Rescue Squad to administer oxygen to pets.
About seven hours later at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning, Massena fire was dispatched about a mile and a half northwest of the Douglas Road residence to a reported fire on Martin Street, where a working fire was extinguished upon arrival.
The Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is providing financial assistance and emotional support to five adults and a teenager from the Martin Street fire, and one adult from the Douglas Road fire.
