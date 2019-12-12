MASSENA — Three people were charged Sunday afternoon with what U.S. Border Patrol officials say was a failed smuggling attempt.
Agents from the Massena Border Patrol Station stopped a taxi on state Route 37, near Massena. According to a release from the U.S. Border Patrol, agents confirmed that two of the passengers were citizens of India who had illegally entered the United States, and not at a designated port of entry. They were taken to the Border Patrol Station and charged with improper entry by an alien.
The driver, who police said was a naturalized U.S. citizens originally from India, as well as a passenger, who was also a lawful permanent resident from India, were charged with alien smuggling. The charge is a felony which carries a penalty of a fine and up to 10 years in prison for each violation.
