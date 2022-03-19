AKWESASNE — A federal court has ruled in favor of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council regarding the 1796 Treaty boundary.
In a dispute that has spanned several decades, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn issued a summary judgment last week stating that New York state’s purchase of reservation lands in the 1800s violated the federal Nonintercourse Act.
According to the treaty, states need federal approval to acquire native land. New York state attempted to purchase approximately 2,000 acres of reservation land from the tribe in 1824 and 1825. But it didn’t get approval from the federal government.
“To say that we are pleased is an understatement,” Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said. “We should all be proud of the perseverance that our recent and ancient ancestors displayed, who stood fast in their determination to protect our lands. We stand in the footprints of our parents and grandparents who fought relentlessly to reclaim our land that was illegally taken. The process will continue to require patience and critical thinking, as we seek to unwind the many complexities of a final remedy and settlement of our land claim.”
In a press release, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe said the court ruling rectifies the illegal taking of reservation lands by the state.
“Today is a tremendous win for Akwesasne and was decades in the making. It is a positive step forward, with many steps still to be figured out. It could not have happened without the leadership of our past council members who, along with recent and current councils, have always kept an eye on our children and our grandchildren still to come.” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said.
Between 1790 and 1834, the U.S. government adopted six federal statutes in order to regulate commerce with tribal nations and to formerly establish rules for the purchase of tribal property. The court found the state did not follow those rules.
The Nonintercourse Act specified that only legislation ratified by Congress could transfer title to a purchaser.
The reservation lands in question comprise the “Hogansburg Triangle” which is situated at the center of the reservation explicitly reserved for the use of tribal members in a 1796 Treaty, which was ratified by Congress on May 31, 1796.
The U.S. District Court’s ruling affirmed the tribe’s claim to ownership of the reserved lands.
“I have always maintained that the state violated the Non-Intercourse Act by not having any of these purchases approved by Congress. During Land Claims negotiations, I always asked if the state sought federal approval on any purchases made by the state on Mohawk lands,” Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance said. “I also commented that only an act of Congress could disestablish or diminish the boundary of a reservation. Today, we succeeded in proving we were right all along.”
In addition to the ruling, the court also dismissed the state and county counterclaims that the tribe’s reservation was disestablished or diminished by later treaties.
The boundaries set by the 1796 Treaty will remain in place and encompass not only the Triangle, but the Massena Mile Square, the Fort Covington Mile Square and adjacent town, and the Grasse River meadows areas. All locations are set aside in the treaty.
According to the tribe, in a previous hearing Judge Kahn found that the legal principle of laches did not apply, which could potentially clear the way for the tribe to regain title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.