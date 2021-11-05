DETROIT — Historic restrictions that limited travel into the United States are set to lift Monday for fully vaccinated international visitors with proof.
That means that Canadians — and other visitors flying from nations like China, India and Brazil — can reunite with family after many months and look for shopping deals.
“Everyone,” Windsor, Ontario, Mayor Drew Dilkens said, “is looking forward to breathing” a bit more when the border reopens.
But don’t expect a surge. Dilkens said a Canadian travel requirement — having negative polymerase chain reaction test that can cost $200 — is likely to prevent many who want to drive from Ontario from doing so.
The Canadian border reopened in August for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens.
Here are some other details of the border openings:
Requirements to enter?
You must have proof of an approved vaccination, verbally attest to travel intent and vaccination status, and have an acceptable ID, such as a passport enhanced driver’s license, or enhanced tribal card.
What vaccines are accepted?
Accepted vaccines include those approved and authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and that have an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization.
You are fully vaccinated 14 days after a single-dose vaccine, the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, the full series of an active vaccine in the U.S.-based AstraZeneca or Novavax trials, or a mixed combination of vaccines given 17 days apart.
What about children?
Children are not required to have vaccinations to travel to the United States once the ban is lifted, but they still must show proof of negative coronavirus tests before entering.
Can you shorten wait times?
The Department of Homeland Security suggests using a digital application, also known as CBP One, to speed border crossings. The free app is designed to allow eligible travelers to submit their passport and customs declaration information.
It aims to streamline the traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspections and overall wait times. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.