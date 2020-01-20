POTSDAM — U.S. News & World Report has ranked Clarkson University’s online MBA program as one of the top-100 in the nation.
Clarkson’s David D. Reh School of Business offers several online degrees including a master of business administration (MBA), a master of science in data analytics, a master of science in healthcare data analytics, a master of business administration in healthcare management, and a master of science in supply chain management. You can also earn an advanced certificate in business.
U.S. News released its 2020 rankings of the Best Online MBA Programs, saying these schools are “the best online master’s degree programs in business administration, based on factors such as student engagement, admissions selectivity, reputation for excellence among peer institutions, and academic and career support services offered to students.”
The report also ranked Clarkson in the top-70 best online business graduate programs (non-MBA) in the nation for 2020.
“These rankings demonstrate the continued success of our faculty and graduates that sets them apart as experts in their field,” said Reh School of Business Interim Dean Augustine Lado. “We are committed to educating the world’s next leaders so they have the most relevant experience and knowledge possible to excel in the global marketplace.”
The opportunity to study online is vital to students who need an MBA, but cannot attend school full-time or part-time because of their travel schedules. By leveraging information technology with online programs, Clarkson’s Reh School connects students and faculty by providing an experience equal to being on campus in the classroom.
Clarkson’s online MBA classes are taught by the same regular full-time professors who teach on campus, which differentiates Clarkson’s program from many of those offered by other schools.
Clarkson offers distance learning graduate study opportunities in business, engineering, science and technology through a unique click-and-brick model. The University’s off-campus graduate programs engage students in both their places of employment through either real-time or self-directed collaborative learning and use of real-time work projects — the click part of the equation — and on campus — the brick — through intense immersion experiences.
Read more about Clarkson University’s online MBA at http://www.clarkson.edu/onlinemba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.