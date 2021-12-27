Rates for U.S. passport books will jump by $20 today.
According to information provided by Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser, the Department of State sent out notification last week about the change.
The passport book, which is required for most international travel, will increase from $110 to $130 for adults, and from $95 to $115 for children younger than 16 years old.
The additional $35 processing fee for the agency accepting the application, basic postage and expedited processing charges all remain the same.
Passport cards, which can only be used for travel to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean, remain $30 for adults and $15 for children younger than 16 years old.
While the same fees apply for new passports, both books and cards, there are no processing fees charged for renewals of both forms.
Passport applications are accepted at most post offices and county clerk offices.
For more information, visit travel.state.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.