KANA:TAKON — Akwesasne leaders and law enforcement are investigating after a casket with a body inside was found unburied in the St. Lawrence Cemetery.
In a news release issued Thursday by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne on its Canadian website, officials said a community volunteer group was cleaning up the St. Lawrence Cemetery in the village of Kana:takon, on the Canadian side of the border, when a volunteer from the community found a casket in the weeds with human remains inside.
A local funeral home was called and determined that the casket and remains had been in the weeds for “several years.”
Akwesasne Mohawk Police are investigating, and said once the remains are identified they will be properly buried in the original casket.
Officials said more information will be provided as the investigation continues, and have asked anyone with information on possible suspicious activity near the cemetery to contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police at 613-572-2000.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.