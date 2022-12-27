CANTON — St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien officially announced his candidacy for sheriff Monday afternoon at the county courthouse in Canton.
He was flanked by Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, retired Sheriff Kevin M. Wells, Sen. Patricia R. Ritchie, senator-elect Mark C. Walczyk, assemblyman-elect Scott A. Gray, Conservative Party Chair Hank Ford, many local elected officials and more than 100 relatives, friends and fellow law enforcement officers.
Sheriff Bigwarfe announced Dec. 21 that he will not be seeking reelection in 2023 when his term ends. Mr. O’Brien announced the following day his intention to run.
Since 2020, Mr. O’Brien has served as undersheriff after Mr. Bigwarfe was elected in 2019.
Mr. O’Brien pledged that if he is elected he will carry on the traditions established by his predecessors.
“The fundamental reason why I am standing here before each of you today is that I am a protector. A protector of St. Lawrence County, a protector of the long-established trust within the Office of Sheriff in St. Lawrence County since 1802. A protector of the rights that have long been established by our forefathers, the writers of the United States Constitution, and a protector of the laws of the State of New York,” he said as he kicked off his campaign for the Republican and Conservative nominations. “As Sheriff Bigwarfe will tell you, the last three years have been among the most challenging years of our respective careers. Law enforcement across our state and nation has experienced some of the most drastic changes but despite those challenges, we have made great progress for the citizens that we serve.”
Mr. O’Brien said that when he was 6 years old, he decided to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Norbert O’Brien, a deputy sheriff.
After graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy, he attended SUNY Canton where he earned a degree in criminal justice. In January 2003, he was sworn in as a police officer and attended the David Sullivan Law Enforcement Academy at SUNY Canton.
While attending the academy, he was an active member for the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Ogdensburg dive team and the Morristown Fire Department. He worked part-time for the village of Antwerp in Jefferson County and the Norfolk Town Police before joining the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
During his career, he worked under the late Sheriff Gary J. Jarvis, Wells and Bigwarfe.
Mr. O’Brien praised the 125-plus employees of the sheriff’s office, including nurses, doctors, deputy sheriffs, corrections officers, kitchen staff, counselors, clerical staff, secretaries, administrative staff and detectives.
He pointed to his work over the past two years with the jail administration, learning firsthand the challenges faced by the Corrections Division — mandatory overtime, forced overtime, the HALT Act, Bail Reform and Medically Assisted Treatment.
“Yet, if you were to ask the NY State Commission of Corrections, ours is one of the model facilities in the state, meeting, or exceeding state standards,” he said, pledging if elected to help the Corrections Division earn accreditation.
He traced his career starting as a deputy sheriff, handling calls, patrolling the roads, being deputized by U.S. Homeland Security as a federal task force officer before being promoted to detective. As a detective, he “handled major crimes including homicides, robberies, sex crimes, wiretaps, search warrants and even public corruption cases involving public officials,” he said. “I was also elected three times as union treasurer and elected three times as the union president for the St. Lawrence County Deputies Association.”
One of the most rewarding moments of his career as a deputy sheriff, he said, was the night of Aug. 30, 2007, “when two citizens and I rescued three individuals who were drowning in the middle of the St. Lawrence River.”
“We managed to find a rowboat that was nearby, locate the victims, and successfully pulled them into the rowboat to safety,” he said. “These acts earned us a New York State Legislature Certificate of Merit from former Assemblyman Darrel Aubertine and New York State Senate Legislative Resolution 673 from retired Sen. James Wright. “
As undersheriff, Mr. O’Brien has helped oversee a $13.7 million operating budget; helped obtain $2.47 million in grants, including over a million in private funding; assisted the sheriff in meeting the requirements of police reform legislation, the HALT Act; and helped expand the school resource deputy program, the Mobile Access Program, the body cam program, the drone program, expansion of the Drug Task Force, implementation of a human trafficking program, and expansion of the K-9 program.
“As undersheriff, I have valued legal gun ownership. Our deputies ensure pistol permits are completed timely and from the time the pistol permit is assigned up to its completion and submitted back to our county clerk our agency average is 28.3 days,” he stated.
Mr. O’Brien pointed with pride to the drug task force’s efforts to curtail drug trafficking with major operations such as Operation Drop, Gravy Train and 315.
“I pledge to continue to have our Drug Task Force remain vigilant and active in our community to combat the heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and opioid epidemic,” he said.
Mr. O’Brien and his wife, Jill, have three children, Claire, Colt and Cruz. They own Salon 1020 and the Ogdensburg Dance Center.
