St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien announced on Thursday that he is a candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe announced he will not be seeking reelection for the office of sheriff in 2023. The following day, Mr. O’Brien announced that he will be running for the position.
“Since 2004 I have had the opportunity to serve our county under the administrations of Sheriff Gary Jarvis, Sheriff Kevin Wells and Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe starting as a Deputy Sheriff, a Drug Task Force member, and Detective handling major crimes,” said Mr. O’Brien.
Since 2020, Mr. O’Brien has served as St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff.
“In January of 2020, I was presented an opportunity to do great things for the Sheriff’s Office while representing the next generation of Law Enforcement, when I became your Undersheriff of St. Lawrence County,” he said in the announcement.
Mr. O’Brien will be officially announcing his candidacy for St. Lawrence County Sheriff at 3 p.m. Monday at the St. Lawrence County Courthouse in Canton.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.