O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence sheriff

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, left, is a candidate to replace Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe, right, pictured in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien announced on Thursday that he is a candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe announced he will not be seeking reelection for the office of sheriff in 2023. The following day, Mr. O’Brien announced that he will be running for the position.

