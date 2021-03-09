GOUVERNEUR — On 10 different occasions over a two-week period, officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility seized multiple packages mailed to the prison that allegedly contained drugs.
In a news release from New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association on Tuesday morning, it’s alleged that from Feb. 12 to March 1, officers seized drugs on 10 different occasions. The officers allegedly discovered unknown drugs saturated on pieces of paper and Suboxone in inmate packages.
In four of the seizures, officers allegedly recovered sheets of paper mailed to inmates that had been saturated in some type of unknown drug. In previous seizures, according to the release, synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, had been detected on saturated sheets of paper.
The other seizures were Suboxone strips recovered from an assortment of packages, the release claims.
In one particular seizure, according to the release, 100 strips of Suboxone were recovered from a box of instant rice, and during another seizure, officers allegedly recovered Suboxone strips wrapped in cellophane and hidden in the cuffs of sweat pants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.