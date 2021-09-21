GOUVERNEUR — Three correctional officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility were injured earlier this month during an alleged attack by an inmate, according to the union that represents the officers.
The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association said in a statement Tuesday that the officers required medical care at a local hospital after the inmate at the medium-security prison punched and attacked staff.
The union said the attack followed several inmate-on-inmate fights, stabbings, as well the recovery of makeshift weapons and drugs at the facility in August.
The union’s statement said that a sergeant and officer were escorting a 25-year-old inmate on Sept. 3 when the inmate, who was in restraints during the escort, attempted to slip one of his hands out of the handcuffs. The officer immediately grabbed the inmate, who slipped one arm free and struck the officer in the chest and chin.
Additional staff responded to the attack and grabbed the inmate in body holds and forced him to the ground. On the ground, the inmate remained combative and continued to attack staff, the union alleges. Pepper spray was administered with no immediate effect. After a brief struggle, staff were able to get the inmate under control and back into restraints.
Three officers were injured in the incident, the union said. One officer sustained right knee, neck and arm pain. A second officer sustained thigh pain and reddened eyes, while a third officer sustained a bicep injury. All three were treated at the hospital and released.
The unidentified inmate was removed from the area and placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges. He is serving a five-year sentence after being convicted in Westchester County in 2019 on second-degree assault charges.
