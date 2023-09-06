Times staff report
OGDENSBURG — United Helpers Management Company building at 732 Ford St. has been put for sale and its staff and services moved to a former Rehabilitation and Senior Care building that closed in 2021.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly clear this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 5:33 pm
Times staff report
OGDENSBURG — United Helpers Management Company building at 732 Ford St. has been put for sale and its staff and services moved to a former Rehabilitation and Senior Care building that closed in 2021.
The stone building with 14,345 square feet has been listed for $550,000 with America One Realty.
“The United Helpers Management Company Complex has served as a great home for our administrative operations for the past 40 years,” said United Helpers COO Stacey Cannizzo in a press release. “However, the time has come for us to put this property back onto the market and relocate the majority of our administrative operations back to all being under one roof at the former Rehabilitation and Senior Care building just outside of the city.”
Built in 1923, the building at 732 Ford St. once served as the Order of the Grey Nuns Sacred Heart Convent. For a number of years it housed payroll services, accounts payable, billing, accounting and the Ogdensburg Behavioral Health Clinic.
Marketing, human resources, and affordable community housing are all based out of the company’s 100 Ford St. property.
“While the closure of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg was certainly unfortunate, the space that property affords to us is allowing us to once again have the majority of our leadership and management services all under one roof,” Cannizzo said. “It simply doesn’t make sense to maintain and pay utilities for so many different properties which are simply housing offices when we have this building available to us and can once again have everybody under one roof.”
Cannizzo said the for sale sign placed in front of the 732 Ford St. building is not a sign of distress, but rather a sign of growth.
“If we didn’t have a behavioral health clinic in this building, which has grown exponentially since opening its doors in 2016, as well as nearly a dozen IRAs, and more than 20 senior/disabled housing complexes, a second behavioral health clinic, a retirement community, an Assisted Living Program, several other behavioral health programs, and a for-profit division to oversee, and we were still just providing administrative services for five properties, this lovely building could continue to be our home, but the growth of our organization has necessitated this change,” she said.
The United Helpers Management Company Building at 732 Ford St., Ogdensburg, is now listed for sale with America One Realty. This historic property originally served as the Order of the Grey Nuns Sacred Heart Convent. Provided photo
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.