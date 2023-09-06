OGDENSBURG — United Helpers Management Company building at 732 Ford St. has been put for sale and its staff and services will be moved to a former Rehabilitation and Senior Care building that closed in 2021.
The stone building with 14,345 square feet has been listed for $550,000 with America One Realty.
“The United Helpers Management Company Complex has served as a great home for our administrative operations for the past 40 years,” United Helpers chief operating officer Stacey Cannizzo said in a news release. “However, the time has come for us to put this property back onto the market and relocate the majority of our administrative operations back to all being under one roof at the former Rehabilitation and Senior Care building just outside of the city.”
Built in 1923, the building at 732 Ford St. once served as the Order of the Grey Nuns Sacred Heart Convent. For a number of years it housed payroll services, accounts payable, billing, accounting and the Ogdensburg Behavioral Health Clinic.
Marketing, human resources, and affordable community housing are all based out of the company’s 100 Ford St. property.
“While the closure of United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg was certainly unfortunate, the space that property affords to us is allowing us to once again have the majority of our leadership and management services all under one roof,” Cannizzo said. “It simply doesn’t make sense to maintain and pay utilities for so many different properties which are simply housing offices when we have this building available to us and can once again have everybody under one roof.”
The Route 68 building is currently in the process of having patient rooms being renovated to office space and the Ford Street building hasn’t been fully emptied of staff.
Cannizzo said the for sale sign placed in front of the 732 Ford St. building is not a sign of distress, but rather a sign of growth.
“If we didn’t have a behavioral health clinic in this building, which has grown exponentially since opening its doors in 2016, as well as nearly a dozen IRAs, and more than 20 senior/disabled housing complexes, a second behavioral health clinic, a retirement community, an Assisted Living Program, several other behavioral health programs, and a for-profit division to oversee, and we were still just providing administrative services for five properties, this lovely building could continue to be our home, but the growth of our organization has necessitated this change,” she said.
The United Helpers Management Company Building at 732 Ford St., Ogdensburg, is now listed for sale with America One Realty. This historic property originally served as the Order of the Grey Nuns Sacred Heart Convent. Provided photo
