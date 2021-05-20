OGDENSBURG — The United Helpers Management Company Board of Directors has announced that Todd Amo will serve as the company’s fourth chief executive officer.
“I am pleased that Todd has agreed to take on this role. He has worked closely with Steve over the years, and especially since this decision was made,” said Board President Galen Pletcher in a prepared statement. “I am confident that United Helpers is in great hands moving forward and am thankful for the years of service Steve has provided to the company.”
Mr. Amo was hired by United Helpers in 2002 to serve as administrator of what was then known as United Helpers Canton Nursing Home. In 2013, he became the administrator for Sparx, and in 2015, he was promoted to executive vice president of operations. He will officially become CEO on May 28, following Mr. Knight’s retirement.
“I am thankful for the opportunity the board has given me. I am looking forward to working with the entire United Helpers team,” Mr. Amo said. “I am also thankful for the leadership Steve has provided the organization, as well as me, personally, for many years. We will continue moving forward with many of the initiatives he put into place.”
Mr. Amo holds an associate degree in business from SUNY Canton and a bachelor’s degree from Evangel University in Springfield, Mo. He resides in Ogdensburg with his wife, Rachelle, and their twin sons, Blake and Brayden, who attend college outside the area.
