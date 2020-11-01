OGDENSBURG — The Staff Development/Quality Assurance department from United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills will be hosting a holiday coat drive starting on Monday, Nov. 2, and running through Friday, Dec. 4.
We are collecting new and gently used coats, scarves, hats, and gloves for adults and children, to donate to numerous charities for distribution to across St. Lawrence County.
Behavioral Health and Life Skills employees may contribute to the effort by bringing their donation to the IRA where they work or the BHLS administration building, 100 Ford Street in Ogdensburg. Members of the public may also drop off donations for the effort at 100 Ford Street.
If you are unable to make it to Ogdensburg, and would like to arrange for a pick-up, please email adrodriguez@unitedhelpers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.