OGDENSBURG — United Helpers will be hosting a state Department of Motor Vehicles approved National Safety Council Defensive Driving Course from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the Staff Development Training Room at the Behavioral Health/Life Skills Complex, 100 Ford St.
The class serves as a refresher course for drivers of all ages and includes safe driving tips and an overview of today’s vehicle and traffic laws.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, class size is limited to 20 people. Participants will be seated at their own table. When not seated the wearing of masks will be required. Participants may remove their masks when seated during instruction.
Successful completion of the class makes attendees eligible for a mandatory insurance premium reduction of up to 10% for three years on the base rate for their automobile or motorcycle insurance premiums, provided they are listed as the principal operator. Participants may also be eligible to have up to a four pointreduction with the NYS DMV. The class may be taken once every 18 months for point reduction.
The cost of the class is $35, payable in cash, check or money order made out to United Helpers Care, Inc. United Helpers employees may attend the class free of charge.
A driver’s license is requiremed for documentation purposes.
Next month’s class will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Advanced registration is required. To register contact Mark Darou at 315-394-6702 ext. 303 or madarou@unitedhelpers.org
