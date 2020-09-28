CANTON — United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton and Ogdensburg will both be hosting open interviews for nursing and other entry-level positions.
In Canton, interviews will be held on Oct. 2 at the Eleanor Burke Memorial Pavilion located adjacent to its campus at 205 State Street Road. Interviews for CNAs, as well as other nursing positions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Both already licensed CNAs and those interested in taking the class are encouraged to attend.
Interviews for housekeeping and food service positions will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
In Ogdensburg interviews for CNAs, other nursing positions and cooks will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. All interviews will take place outside the building’s main entrance at 8101 State Route 68. Both already licensed CNAs and those interested in taking the class are encouraged to attend.
If you would like to browse a list of available positions from across the organization, please visit www.unitedhelpers.org/employment.
