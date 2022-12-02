United Helpers receives Community Development Block Grant

Staff from the United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills Mental Health Clinic in Canton are thrilled to hear their team will soon be expanding thanks to a grant from the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal’s Community Development Block Grant Cares Program. The grant of nearly $612,000 will allow for the hire of up to six new mental health clinicians and six new care coordinators. Front row, from left, Medical Assistant Danielle Jackson, Assistant Director of Behavioral Health Programs Brea Snyder, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Director Stacey Ryan; back row, from left, Director of Behavioral Health Services Dave Nelson, LCSW-R, Canton Clinic Receptionist Alicia Vallance, Clinical Social Worker Lisa Van Kirk, LMSW, and Supervising Social Worker Jeanine Forrester, LCSW. United Helpers photo

CANTON — As part of the Village of Canton’s $1,186,974 Community Development Block Grant, United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills will receive more than $600,000 to help the organization expand its reach in the community.

United Helpers will specifically receive $611,974, which will be used to hire six new mental health clinicians and six new care coordinators.

