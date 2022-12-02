CANTON — As part of the Village of Canton’s $1,186,974 Community Development Block Grant, United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills will receive more than $600,000 to help the organization expand its reach in the community.
United Helpers will specifically receive $611,974, which will be used to hire six new mental health clinicians and six new care coordinators.
Director of Behavioral Health Services David K. Nelson noted that more than 60% of the patients receiving mental health services through United Helpers do so from its Canton location, located at 22 State Highway 310. United Helpers also operates a Behavioral Health Clinic at 221 Hamilton Street in Ogdensburg.
“Since 2019, we have built and grown mental health services in Canton, currently serving the community with four full-time clinicians and a part-time psychiatric nurse practitioner, who provides care for six hours each week,” Mr. Nelson said. “Presently, we receive as many as 50 referrals each month and have a wait list of more than 200 people. The average wait time for services is two weeks.”
United Helpers Health Home Care Coordination currently provides community-based services to 260 clients across the county, including many in the Canton area. Mr. Nelson said each care coordinator has a caseload of roughly 30 individuals, while each clinician is seeing as many as 80 patients at any given time.
“This grant will allow us to provide these much needed mental health and care coordination services to as many as 432 new people,” Mr. Nelson said.
United Helpers Vice President of Development Christa J. Carroll worked together with Mr. Nelson and officials from the village on the grant application, which was submitted as part of the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal’s Community Development Block Grant CARES Program.
“We are thankful to the State of New York for this grant funding, and their recognition of our efforts to provide behavioral health services to the people of Northern New York,” Ms. Carroll said. “I am thankful to Dave and everyone from the village, especially Leigh Rodriguez, who worked so very hard on this grant application. We are excited about helping many more people.”
New York State Commissioner of Homes and Community Renewal Ruthanne Visnauskas said this particular version of the Community Development Block Grant was awarded to municipalities for efforts related to COVID-19 pandemic response.
While United Helpers had been providing behavioral health and mental health services prior to the pandemic, Mr. Nelson said the pandemic led to a dramatic increase in the need for these types of services.
“United Helpers is seeing the highest levels of anxiety and depression we have ever seen since the pandemic hit in March of 2020. This is a troubling trend fueled by loneliness and isolation,” Mr. Nelson said. “We are beyond thankful that the state is recognizing our efforts.”
If you are struggling with anxiety, depression, or feel like you could benefit from counselling or therapy, give United Helpers a call. For services in Canton call 315-386-0264, for services in Ogdensburg call 315-541-3042. Services are offered to people of all ages, with Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurances accepted. Services may also be offered in-person or remotely.
