OGDENSBURG — United Helpers is looking for help.
The St. Lawrence County nonprofit provider of physical rehabilitation, behavioral health and elder care is dealing with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at one of its facilities and is seeking help from the community.
The Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, 8101 Route 68, has seen a total of 11 coronavirus-related deaths since Thanksgiving. In a Tuesday update from the organization, officials said 149 cases have been logged over the last two weeks — 88 residents and 61 staff — with 10 of those positives having since recovered. Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
A website — unitedhelpersneeds.hwapps.org — launched by United Helpers directs community members on how they can best help, from providing supplies to applying for jobs.
“When COVID hit us and people started testing positive, staffing becomes even more of a challenge than it is on a regular basis,” Stephen E. Knight, United Helpers chief executive officer, said, “and we need support for all the staff that is working doubles and putting all their time and effort in when they have families at home. It is our intention to just raise the level when it comes to recruitment of staff and when it comes to doing things to support our staff.”
United Helpers is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.
They are also looking for direct care staff, as well as kitchen, laundry and environmental staff.
Mr. Knight said people have been calling and expressing a desire to help staff in any way they can.
“When staff are working doubles and they have their families at home trying to survive without their parents, we thought something like gift cards or gift certificates so they have something to bring home to their families.” Mr. Knight said.
Mr. Knight said currently the organization has the supplies it needs, including personal protective equipment and a supply chain to replenish stocks.
“But it never hurts to be as proactive as possible, because you never know when there is going to be a break in the supply chain,” Mr. Knight added.
The website contains links to job applications and forms to make donations, as well as what is specifically needed.
“COVID-19 has laid bare something that is important for us to discuss,” Mr. Knight said. “That is the inadequacy of reimbursement for skilled nursing facilities and community based services.”
Medicaid reimbursements rates for nursing homes have not been increased since 2008, Mr. Knight said.
Now, new clients are not being admitted while positive cases of the virus are in a building, causing slots — important to the finances of the organization — to go unfilled.
“When you are running on a shoestring for years and then something like this hits, it is incredibly hard to react the way you need to react,” he said.
