MASSENA — Two days after returning to the bargaining table, United Steelworkers announced Wednesday afternoon that they have reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa.
“We reached a tentative agreement w/Alcoa. Details coming soon about informational meetings and ratification votes,” they wrote in a message to members.
The current contract was set to expire next Monday.
Union officials had announced on Monday that after a full day of bargaining, “... the parties remain far apart on wages and retirement benefits. The Union is committed to continue to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement. With only seven days left until the current contract expires, and the company stating they are only prepared to meet through Wednesday, May 10th, time to reach an agreement is running short.”
However, they reported progress in a message to members on Tuesday.
“We made some progress today. But bargaining with Alcoa is frustrating and very difficult,” they wrote. “We take one step forward then their chief negotiator takes two steps backwards. Hang in there as we try to end this roller coaster ride before expiration. Thank you for your support.”
They had announced at the end of April that members had authorized a strike if necessary as contract negotiations continued with Alcoa.
“Resounding strike authorization votes this week at both Warrick and Massena! Thank you to everyone who voted to show your support for our bargaining committee. Negotiations resume May 8,” they wrote.
Union officials had previously said that Alcoa agreed to provide a signing bonus, but with stipulations. They said Alcoa also proposed wage increases of 3%, 4% and 4%, which the union rejected. Retirement benefits were also a concern.
They said the union needed to stand up for a fair contract.
“We agreed to early negotiations in a good faith effort to reach a fair agreement that honors your work. Instead, management came to the table with concessions that fail to recognize your value. We need to stand up and stick together for the contract we deserve,” they said.
Following a day of voting in September 2019, members of United Steelworkers voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new four-year master contract with Alcoa. The agreement covered about 357 Local 420-A employees in Massena.
Under the master contract, members received annual wage increases of more than 12% over the term of the agreement, and maintained what United Steelworkers officials said was “high-quality, affordable health care coverage.”
The new contract runs through May 15, 2023, and was the first since Alcoa split into two companies in November 2016.
The vote came about three weeks after the union reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa. Negotiating committee delegates returned to their local unions to conduct membership meetings and arrange the ratification votes.
United Steelworkers officials had recommended that their membership ratify the tentative agreement, which was announced on Aug. 30, 2019.
Alcoa employees in Massena had continued working under the terms and conditions of a contract that expired May 15, 2019.
Negotiations broke off hours before the contracts were set to expire, and the negotiating committee and Alcoa agreed to extend the contract while negotiations proceeded, subject to termination with written notice by either party. As talks continued, workers voted to authorize the United Steelworkers bargaining committee to call a strike if necessary.
