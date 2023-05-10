Steel union, Alcoa reach tentative agreement

Two days after returning to the bargaining table, United Steelworkers announced Wednesday afternoon that they had reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Two days after returning to the bargaining table, United Steelworkers announced Wednesday afternoon that they have reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa.

“We reached a tentative agreement w/Alcoa. Details coming soon about informational meetings and ratification votes,” they wrote in a message to members.

