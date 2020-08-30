WATERTOWN — United Way of Northern New York will conduct its first community-wide, virtual town hall meeting on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion on Sept. 24, from 11:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m. The special event features Fox News personality and journalist Juan Williams, who will share his perspective of race relations in the United States.
A cohost of The Five on Fox News, Juan Williams has successfully brought balance to the network’s conservative voices. Widely regarded as one of America’s top speakers, he has authored seven best-selling books and has
interviewed every president since Ronald Reagan, which gives him a unique vantage point on our nation’s constantly evolving political climate.
“The United Way has long been a voice for the disenfranchised and vulnerable in our community. Following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, it is more important than ever for us to have an honest and constructive discussion about the systemic biases and discrimination that has created barriers to success for many children and families in our area,” Natasha Gamble, Program Director of United Way’s North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence said in a press release,
According to the press release, “The United Way will host multiple forums to discuss racism, biases, and diversity, with the goal of achieving a community educated on creating equal access for every resident to nutritious food, a strong education, quality physical and mental healthcare, justice and the opportunity to succeed.”
The event, which is sponsored by Community Bank, is open to all. Online registration will be available beginning Aug. 31. Details can be found on United Way’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/unitedwaynny
or by calling 315-788-5631.
