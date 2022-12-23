Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of rain and snow this morning, changing to snow for the afternoon. Snow will become heavy as winds cause blowing and drifting. Morning high of 41F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 13F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.