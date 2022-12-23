MASSENA — An unlicensed driver caught with marijuana on the Seaway International Bridge is facing charges, state police said.
Police said Logan J. Cree, 24, of Hogansburg was stopped Thursday at 12:31 p.m. at the Massena Port of Entry on the bridge. He was pulled over for a secondary inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer when the officers discovered he was not licensed to drive the vehicle and had marijuana.
State police said that during the interview Cree became irate and damaged a printer. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.
Cree is charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal possession of cannabis and he was ticketed for first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operation. He was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Massena, arraigned in Massena Town Court and released.
