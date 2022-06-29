School Board election and proposition voting results

Primary results

District-wide

■ Member of Assembly 116th District: Republican (vote for 1)

Scott A. Gray (REP) 3,423

Susan M. Duffy (REP) 3,046

Local race on the ballot in Jefferson County

■ Jefferson County Sheriff: Republican (vote for 1)

Peter R. Barnett (REP) 2,444

Gerald W. Delosh (REP) 1,261

Perry J. Golden (REP) 1,973

Local races on the ballot in St. Lawrence County

■ County Legislator 7th District: Republican (vote for 1)

Kevin Beary (REP) 144

Rick Perkins (REP) 207

■ County Legislator 12th District: Republican (vote for 1)

John H. Burke (REP) 88

Renee Azzopardi (REP) 87

■ Edwards Town Councilor: Republican (vote for 1)

Jan C. Lennox (REP) 38

Roger A. Tresidder II (REP) 22

■ Lawrence Town Councilor: Republican (vote for 1)

Richard H. Labier Jr. (REP) 31

Cameron Joseph Murray (REP) 23

■ St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge: Conservative (vote for 1)

Nick Pignone (CON) 61

Michelle Holmes Ladouceur (CON) 147

■ Potsdam Town Justice: Conservative (vote for 1)

Kenneth Juddy Plumb (CON) 22

David Haggard (CON) 2

Local races on the ballot in Lewis County

■ Lewis County Judge: Republican (vote for 1)

Daniel R. King (REP) 1,758

Caleb Petzoldt (REP) 512

■ Lewis County Judge: Conservative (vote for 1)

Daniel R. King (CON) 52

Caleb Petzoldt (CON) 29

■ Diana Town Councilor: Republican (vote for 2)

Carol D. Pierce (REP) 78

Kelly Ritz (REP) 33

Richard N. Malbeuf (REP) 87

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.