NORWOOD — Unofficial results from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections show Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, winning his Republican primary for District 12 against Norwood businesswoman Renee Azzopardi by two votes.
Jennie H. Bacon, Democratic commissioner for the county board of elections, confirmed Mr. Burke leads 89 to 87.
She said they are in the process of recounting the votes by hand, and she believes the final tally will show Mr. Burke winning by only one vote.
“I believe it’s going to be 88-87, but I’m not 100% sure,” she said. “I think we scanned one of the districts twice with only two absentee ballots, so that’s why I believe it will end up 88-87, and that’s why the result is unofficial until we make it official by triple-checking everything.”
Ms. Bacon hopes the results for all county elections will be certified by the end of Friday, but didn’t promise anything.
“We have to do our due diligence to make sure all our numbers make sense and, once that’s complete, we will make our results official,” she said.
“I’m certainly grateful to the voters who supported me, and I would hope that they will see in the next term that their votes were right, and that I can represent them as they would like to be represented,” Mr. Burke said Thursday.
He said he’d like to focus on providing quality services and addressing substance use disorders as well as mental health problems in the county.
“There is a lot of unfinished work, but I’m very grateful for all the folks who supported me,” he said.
“I think and hope that the people who didn’t vote for me will see that I’m a good representative of everyone,” he added.
“I am proud of what I have accomplished,” Ms. Azzopardi said Thursday. “What I want to say to the county is that people need to start holding their legislators accountable and start checking their voting records.”
She said she’s unsure whether she’ll run on a different line in November. She said she will more than likely run again in the future.
“I believe that it’s time for people to start rising up and having their voices heard rather than sitting at home and complaining,” she said. “I don’t want to sit around and complain anymore.”
Unofficial results for the other Republican primary in District 7 show Legislator Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam, ahead of challenger and Colton Town Councilor Kevin Beary. Mr. Perkins has 208 votes, and Mr. Beary has 148.
The general election takes place Nov. 8.
