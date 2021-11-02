St. Lawrence County

Here are the unofficial election results of the 2021 contested races in St. Lawrence County as reported by the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.

PARTIAL RESULTS

St. Lawrence County

Family Court Judge (Vote for 1)

Alexander Lesyk (DEM, Sen) 4,687

Andrew Moses (REP, CON) 7,058

City of Ogdensburg

City Councillor (Vote for 3)

Michael B. Powers (DEM, REP, CON) 1,075

Ronald Lesperance (Fig) 168

Richard J. Breen (Cha) 323

Nichole L. Kennedy (DEM, CON) 1,033

Robert J. Edie (REP) 594

Daniel E. Skamperle (DEM, CON) 1,004

EJ Esbon Wordon, Jr. (REP) 677

Town of Brasher

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Larry Hewlett (DEM, Sha) 0 0%

Andrew B. Gray (REP) 0 0%

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Sue Hourihan (DEM, Sha) 0 0%

Chuck Collins (REP, The) 0 0%

Jodi White (DEM, Sha) 0 0%

Christopher Rose (REP) 0 0%

Town of Canton

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Mary Ann Ashley (DEM, Foc) 904

Karen F. McAuliffe (CON, Uni) 754

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Steven Smith (REP, Exp) 884

Jim Gibson (CON, DDD) 536

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Dave Nelson (DEM, Foc) 768

John Taillon (REP, CON) 942

Jim T. Smith (DEM, Foc) 861

Paul Baxter (REP, CON) 771

Councilman (2 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)

Martha Foley Smith (DEM, Foc) 793

Bob Santamoor (REP, CON) 914

Town of Clifton

Councilman (Vote for 2)

William R. Griffin (DEM) 108

Brett T. Blackmer (REP) 91

Mary Zuhlsdorf (DEM) 100

Town of Colton

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Kirke W. Perry (DEM, Sen) 193

Ronnie Robert (REP, CON) 233

Peggy L. Mousaw (Sto) 62

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Deborah J. Richards (DEM) 169

Kevin Beary (REP) 238

Jacqueline L. Johnson (DEM) 184

Jake Poste (REP) 290

Councilman (2 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)

Leah Marie Payne Worden (DEM, Sen)182

Randi-Lee Cook Planty (REP, FFF) 277

Town of DePeyster

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Brian Bennett (DEM) 25

Irene Hargrave (REP) 80

Town of Edwards

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Mark L. Rice (DEM) 93

Dianne L. Hurley (REP) 168

Theodore Trudeau, III (REP) 91

Town of Hermon

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Lee J. Carvel (DEM) 107

Kathy Carpenter (REP, CON) 114

Bob LaClair, Jr. (REP, CON) 148

Town of Hopkinton

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Justin K. Sweet (REP) 107

John M. Burns (Hom) 138

Rick Eakins (REP) 121

Councilman (2 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)

David Hannon (Hom) 104

Vickie French (For) 122

Town of Lawrence

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Gary Sirles (DEM, The) 130

Ron Flannery (REP, CON) 219

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Donald Chris Ayers (DEM, The) 142

James J. Ashley, Jr. (REP, CON) 215

Daniel Phelix (DEM, The) 168

Town of Louisville

Highway Superintendent

John OBrien (DEM, Sen) 0 0%

Bill Shirley (REP, CON) 0 0%

Town of Madrid

Town Supervisor

Anthony A. Cooper (DEM, CCC) 185

Philip Paige (REP) 196

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

William Barkley (DEM, Fam) 285

Dennis Moore (REP) 104

Town of Massena

Town Council

Kyle White (DEM) 0 0%

Patrick Facteau (REP) 0 0%

Adrian Taraska (REP) 0 0%

Town of Potsdam

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Renee Azzopardi (REP, CON) 581

Lynn A. Hall (Sen) 691

John D. Meyers, Sr. (REP, CON) 551

Allyssa Theobald Hardiman (Sen)0 698

Town of Rossie

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Jeff Hutton (REP, CON) 137

Milton Edwin Marcellus (Roa) 21

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Mollie M.M. Jenne-Phalen (DEM) 66

Cynthia L. Gentile (REP) 80

David G. Maloy (REP) 109

Town of Russell

Supervisor (Vote for 1)

Michael Perry, Jr. (DEM, Pro) 193

Timothy White (REP, CON) 305

Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)

Richard L. Meilleur (DEM, Exp) 275

Franklin H. Mackin, III (REP, CON) 229

Larry Trombly (Pro) 8

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Sandra Burnham (DEM, Pro) 263

E. David Whiteford (REP) 275

Toni Whiteford Trombly (DEM, Pro) 195

Town of Waddington

Town Supervisor

Alex Hammond (DEM, Com) 0 0%

Kevin Liddell (REP, CON) 0 0%

Councilman (Vote for 2)

Tenley Amo (DEM, Com) 0 0%

Kelley L. Tiernan (REP, CON) 0 0%

Thomas A. Hunter (REP, CON) 0 0%

