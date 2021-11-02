Here are the unofficial election results of the 2021 contested races in St. Lawrence County as reported by the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
PARTIAL RESULTS
St. Lawrence County
Family Court Judge (Vote for 1)
Alexander Lesyk (DEM, Sen) 4,687
Andrew Moses (REP, CON) 7,058
City of Ogdensburg
City Councillor (Vote for 3)
Michael B. Powers (DEM, REP, CON) 1,075
Ronald Lesperance (Fig) 168
Richard J. Breen (Cha) 323
Nichole L. Kennedy (DEM, CON) 1,033
Robert J. Edie (REP) 594
Daniel E. Skamperle (DEM, CON) 1,004
EJ Esbon Wordon, Jr. (REP) 677
Town of Brasher
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Larry Hewlett (DEM, Sha) 0 0%
Andrew B. Gray (REP) 0 0%
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Sue Hourihan (DEM, Sha) 0 0%
Chuck Collins (REP, The) 0 0%
Jodi White (DEM, Sha) 0 0%
Christopher Rose (REP) 0 0%
Town of Canton
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Mary Ann Ashley (DEM, Foc) 904
Karen F. McAuliffe (CON, Uni) 754
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Steven Smith (REP, Exp) 884
Jim Gibson (CON, DDD) 536
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Dave Nelson (DEM, Foc) 768
John Taillon (REP, CON) 942
Jim T. Smith (DEM, Foc) 861
Paul Baxter (REP, CON) 771
Councilman (2 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)
Martha Foley Smith (DEM, Foc) 793
Bob Santamoor (REP, CON) 914
Town of Clifton
Councilman (Vote for 2)
William R. Griffin (DEM) 108
Brett T. Blackmer (REP) 91
Mary Zuhlsdorf (DEM) 100
Town of Colton
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Kirke W. Perry (DEM, Sen) 193
Ronnie Robert (REP, CON) 233
Peggy L. Mousaw (Sto) 62
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Deborah J. Richards (DEM) 169
Kevin Beary (REP) 238
Jacqueline L. Johnson (DEM) 184
Jake Poste (REP) 290
Councilman (2 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)
Leah Marie Payne Worden (DEM, Sen)182
Randi-Lee Cook Planty (REP, FFF) 277
Town of DePeyster
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Brian Bennett (DEM) 25
Irene Hargrave (REP) 80
Town of Edwards
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Mark L. Rice (DEM) 93
Dianne L. Hurley (REP) 168
Theodore Trudeau, III (REP) 91
Town of Hermon
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Lee J. Carvel (DEM) 107
Kathy Carpenter (REP, CON) 114
Bob LaClair, Jr. (REP, CON) 148
Town of Hopkinton
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Justin K. Sweet (REP) 107
John M. Burns (Hom) 138
Rick Eakins (REP) 121
Councilman (2 Year Unexpired Term) (Vote for 1)
David Hannon (Hom) 104
Vickie French (For) 122
Town of Lawrence
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Gary Sirles (DEM, The) 130
Ron Flannery (REP, CON) 219
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Donald Chris Ayers (DEM, The) 142
James J. Ashley, Jr. (REP, CON) 215
Daniel Phelix (DEM, The) 168
Town of Louisville
Highway Superintendent
John OBrien (DEM, Sen) 0 0%
Bill Shirley (REP, CON) 0 0%
Town of Madrid
Town Supervisor
Anthony A. Cooper (DEM, CCC) 185
Philip Paige (REP) 196
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
William Barkley (DEM, Fam) 285
Dennis Moore (REP) 104
Town of Massena
Town Council
Kyle White (DEM) 0 0%
Patrick Facteau (REP) 0 0%
Adrian Taraska (REP) 0 0%
Town of Potsdam
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Renee Azzopardi (REP, CON) 581
Lynn A. Hall (Sen) 691
John D. Meyers, Sr. (REP, CON) 551
Allyssa Theobald Hardiman (Sen)0 698
Town of Rossie
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Jeff Hutton (REP, CON) 137
Milton Edwin Marcellus (Roa) 21
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Mollie M.M. Jenne-Phalen (DEM) 66
Cynthia L. Gentile (REP) 80
David G. Maloy (REP) 109
Town of Russell
Supervisor (Vote for 1)
Michael Perry, Jr. (DEM, Pro) 193
Timothy White (REP, CON) 305
Superintendent of Highways (Vote for 1)
Richard L. Meilleur (DEM, Exp) 275
Franklin H. Mackin, III (REP, CON) 229
Larry Trombly (Pro) 8
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Sandra Burnham (DEM, Pro) 263
E. David Whiteford (REP) 275
Toni Whiteford Trombly (DEM, Pro) 195
Town of Waddington
Town Supervisor
Alex Hammond (DEM, Com) 0 0%
Kevin Liddell (REP, CON) 0 0%
Councilman (Vote for 2)
Tenley Amo (DEM, Com) 0 0%
Kelley L. Tiernan (REP, CON) 0 0%
Thomas A. Hunter (REP, CON) 0 0%
