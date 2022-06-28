Local races on the ballot in St. Lawrence County:
■ Member of Assembly 116th District: Republican (vote for 1)
Susan M. Duffy (REP) 1,195
Scott A. Gray (REP) 1,070
■ County Legislator 7th District: Republican (vote for 1)
Kevin Beary (REP) 144
Rick Perkins (REP) 207
■ County Legislator 12th District: Republican (vote for 1)
John H. Burke (REP) 88
Renee Azzopardi (REP) 87
■ Edwards Town Councilor: Republican (vote for 1)
Jan C. Lennox (REP) 38
Roger A. Tresidder II (REP) 22
■ Lawrence Town Councilor: Republican (vote for 1)
Richard H. Labier Jr. (REP) 31
Cameron Joseph Murray (REP) 23
■ St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge: Conservative (vote for 1)
Nick Pignone (CON) 61
Michelle Holmes Ladouceur (CON) 147
■ Potsdam Town Justice: Conservative (vote for 1)
Kenneth Juddy Plumb (CON) 22
David Haggard (CON) 2
