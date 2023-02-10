CANTON — Canton Volunteer Fire Chief Robert Crowe reported that 10 cows and two horses were killed in a barn fire on County Route 27 on Thursday night.
Chief Crowe said the alarm came at 8:24 p.m. about a burning barn owned by David Punt at 6600 County Route 27.
Firefighters were on the scene at 8:29 p.m., Chief Crowe said.
Mutual aid was received from the Morley, Rennselaer Falls, West Potsdam, Potsdam, Pyrites, Madrid, Norwood and Lisbon volunteer fire departments.
Also on the scene were Canton Rescue, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid.
Canton volunteers responded with 32 members and five pieces of apparatus.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on the scene until shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.
Chief Crowe reported that the barn was a total loss and that it was, reportedly, insured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Lawrence County Fire Investigation Team.
John G. Beaudette said he was driving to his home on County Route 14 when he saw the blaze at the farm property in the town of Canton around 8:15 p.m. and stopped to call 911.
