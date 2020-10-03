PITCAIRN — One person is dead and three others hospitalized following an early morning crash Saturday along Highway 3 in the town of Pitcairn.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said Mason Reisinger, 19, of Carthage, was westbound when he failed to navigate a corner and lost control of the vehicle. Isaiah Thomas, 20, of Watertown, a rear seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle.
Mr. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Reisinger and two other passengers were taken to area hospitals and are being treated for unspecified injuries.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining any information regarding a large gathering or party that possibly took place in the Cold Spring Brook State Forest in the town of Pitcairn. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222.
The investigation is continuing, and police said charges are pending.
Deputies were assisted by state police, Harrisville Fire and Rescue, Star Lake Fire and Rescue, Gouverneur Rescue, Fine Fire and Natural Bridge Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.