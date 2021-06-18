RENSSELAER FALLS — The body of a man missing since last weekend was found Thursday night in the Oswegatchie River.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon requested public assistance locating Anthony J. Rhinebeck, 31, who was reported to have last been seen walking near the river in the Rensselaer Falls area Sunday.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien on Friday morning confirmed Mr. Rhinebeck had been found and an autopsy is being scheduled.
The sheriff’s office, St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and county Coroner Kevin J. Crosby were on scene Thursday. Mr. Crosby said he arrived to the area at about 9:30 p.m. near Backus Camp Road.
Mr. O’Brien said family members have been notified and an investigation into his death is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.