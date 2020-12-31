UPDATE: Ted. E. Bear, a 1-year-old Shar Pei missing from a Canton home since Sunday evening, made his way back to family Thursday.
Owner Kimberly Foote said Ted was lost in the woods less than a mile from home, 1380 County Route 25, north of Little River Community School. She said he may have frost bite and has lost weight, with ribs visible.
Ted is tired, she added, but home resting.
CANTON — The family of a missing 1-year-old dog continues to search an area near Canton and Russell in St. Lawrence County on Monday.
Ted. E. Bear, a mostly dark tan Shar Pei, was last seen at about 8 or 8:30 p.m. Sunday, owner Kimberly Foote said. The family though, had last seen him at about 5:30 p.m., she estimated.
Ted was not wearing a collar at the time the family’s landlord let him out of the residence, 1380 County Route 25, about a mile north of Little River Community School in Canton. He is usually outfitted with a harness and leash when he is taken outside.
Ms. Foote said she and family members had been searching for more than 12 hours Sunday night and Monday.
Ted is slightly skittish and has a lot of energy.
Anyone who may have spotted Ted is asked to call Ms. Foote at 315-528-2132.
