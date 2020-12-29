IROQUOIS, Ontario — The Algoma Spirit, a Canadian bulk carrier loaded with grain, was repaired Tuesday morning, just up river from the Iroquois Lock, after striking ground off of Cardinal, Ontario, over the weekend.
St. Lawrence Seaway veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom has reported that divers inspected the ship’s bottom Sunday and it struck ground Saturday night, and were in the water again Monday.
The ship passed through the Iroquois Lock at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and headed down river.
It’s been reported that once the ship hit bottom, it began taking in water.
The ship had a visible list to its port side.
No injuries or pollution have been reported.
Ships have been able to pass though the lock, despite the presence of the Agloma Spirit on both Sunday and Monday.
The Algoma Spirit is bound for Quebec City.
The Seaway is set to close at noon on Dec. 31.
