HERMON — Divers recovered the body of Jacob Cleary, 18, of Russell, from the Grasse River shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.
According to St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, Mr. Cleary’s car went into the water on the upstream side of the bridge on Lazy River Road shortly after midnight Saturday.
Crews worked until 5 a.m. to recover the car, which was in 12 feet of water and was empty.
Dive teams and boats came from fire departments in Hermon, DeKalb, Parishville and Morristown. State police and the state Department of Environmental Conservation had boats participating in the search.
“We had 10 to 12 divers in the water, some boats and we deployed our drone,” Undersheriff O’Brien said.
Searchers were working against time, Undersheriff O’Brien said.
“Ice is forming on the sides (of the river),” he said. “We were concerned if we didn’t find him soon, it would be a while.”
Mr. Cleary’s body was taken to Gouverneur Hospital, Undersheriff O’Brien said.
