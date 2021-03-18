HAMMOND — One person is dead while another has survived after the four-wheeler they were riding Thursday afternoon went through the ice on Chippewa Bay.
Randy L. Robinson, 57, of Brier Hill, and Roland Bouchard, 57, also of Brier Hill, were driving a 1991 Yamaha four-wheeler about 500 yards off the Chippewa Bay Boat Launch when the machine broke through the ice at about 12:30 p.m., according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Bouchard was able to get back to land safely, while Mr. Robinson was not, they said.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said a rescue team was able to recover Mr. Robinson’s body.
“We don’t encourage anyone to be on the ice in these conditions, especially this late in the season,” St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said Thursday. “This was a personal decision and it’s unfortunate.”
Mr. O’Brien thanked the neighboring departments for their assistance in the response. First responders came in from Hammond, Alexandria Bay, Parishville, Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena, Morristown and Brier Hill. The U.S. Coast Guard and state Department of Environmental Conservation also assisted.
“We are certainly grateful that they would assist us in this effort,” Mr. O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.