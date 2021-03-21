COLTON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies have located Candace Redick, the woman reported missing Saturday afternoon.
Ms. Redick was found in the town of Colton at about 9:45 a.m. “in good physical health,” according to a news release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Ms. Redick had been reported missing after she was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colton Dollar General.
Sheriff’s deputies thanked the public for its assistance in locating Ms. Redick.
