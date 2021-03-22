Ogdensburg panel reviews police reform plan

Ogdensburg City Hall at 330 Ford St. Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Due to an IT failure at City Hall, tonight’s City Council meeting has been postponed to Wednesday.

City Council’s usual webinar meeting is not available for tonight’s meeting as there is no internet access at City Hall at this time. The IT problem should be fixed by Tuesday, allowing for a Wednesday meeting.

The Wednesday meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed online.

