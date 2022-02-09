OGDENSBURG — Thousands were without power in and around Ogdensburg for part of Wednesday.
“Approximately 9,600 National Grid customers in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties lost service at 2:10 p.m. today,” said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. “Crews have responded, and efforts are underway to identify the cause and safely restore service to all customers by early evening.”
Most of the power had been restored by 6 p.m., according to National Grid’s online outage map.
Outages extended from Hammond to Heuvelton and farther north to Ogdensburg and Waddington, according to the map.
More than 6,000 customers in Ogdensburg were affected by the outages. Nearly 1,500 were affected in Hammond, more than 1,500 in the Brier Hill area, more than 480 in the Lisbon area and fewer than five in the town of Waddington.
