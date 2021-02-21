GOUVERNEUR — State police are investigating a crash just north of the village that’s killed at least one man.
At about 5:15 a.m. Sunday, police and emergency crews responded to an accident reported near 2145 Route 11. The highway remains closed between Rowley Street and Welch Road.
According to Kevin Crosby, St. Lawrence County coroner, a car struck a horse and buggy on the highway. He confirmed that a passenger in the buggy, a 20-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the deceased will not be released until his next of kin is notified by state police.
Details are slim right now, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.