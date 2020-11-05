WEST STOCKHOLM — A Thursday afternoon vehicle rollover has shut down a portion of Route 11 and killed one woman.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatched fire and rescue responders from Potsdam and West Stockholm shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a reported rollover near 8328 Route 11, between Regan Road to the south and County Route 57 to the north.
St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood pronounced one woman dead at about 1 p.m. The unidentified woman was trapped under the vehicle, and as of 2:45 p.m. the vehicle had not been moved. A second vehicle was involved in the crash, according to state police, and one other person was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital with unknown injuries.
The road was still blocked off around the crash site as of 3:45 p.m.
The situation is active, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
