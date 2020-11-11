UPDATE: A CSX spokesperson said early Wednesday that as of 5:34 a.m., the tracks have been cleared and train operations have resumed.
POTSDAM — A CSX train derailed in the village Tuesday evening, blocking traffic at several intersections.
Potsdam Fire Chief Tim Jerome said one of the center cars lost a piece of its midsection, causing it to run off the tracks in the vicinity of Washington Street at about 6:10 p.m.
The car was embedded at least a foot into the rail bed and was leaning on its side. There was noticeable damage on the track at the crossing of Walnut Street.
The tankers were empty, but the southbound train was carrying lumber.
“The only thing that’s got a full load is the lumber racks. All the tanks, all the propane, all that kind of stuff was all empty which is good,” Mr. Jerome said.
A CSX spokesperson confirmed Tuesday night that no injuries to the crew were reported and personnel were on site as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to assess the situation and develop a recovery plan.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation, the spokesperson said.
According to Potsdam police, railroad crossings at Pine, Elderkin, Washington, Walnut, Larnard and Cherry streets are closed to vehicle and foot traffic at this time and are expected to remain closed for several hours.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
