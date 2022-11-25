LISBON — State police have identified the victim in the ongoing Lisbon death investigation as Ashli E. Bernard, 25, of Massena.
On Thursday around 1:15 p.m., state police responded to a complaint on Pray Road in Lisbon. Upon arriving, troopers found a deceased woman in a ditch on the side of the road later identified as Ms. Bernard following an autopsy completed Friday by Dr. Scott LaPoint, a forensic pathologist at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.