STOCKHOLM — A Thursday afternoon vehicle rollover shut down a portion of Route 11 and killed one woman, 36-year-old Miranda J. Vari, of Norwood.
State police publicly confirmed Ms. Vari’s identity Friday afternoon.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services dispatched fire and rescue responders from Potsdam and West Stockholm shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a reported rollover near 8328 Route 11. The crash site, between Regan Road to the south and County Route 57 to the north, was blocked to regular traffic for hours. Route 11 was reopened Thursday evening.
Police determined Ms. Vari was driving east in her 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she struck the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV, operated by 72-year-old Donna Blanchard, of Potsdam.
Ms. Blanchard’s vehicle was reportedly stopped on Route 11, facing east, waiting for oncoming traffic to pass so she could turn left onto Old Close Road. State police say Ms. Vari’s vehicle ran off the road after clipping Ms. Blanchard’s vehicle, struck a grassy embankment and rolled over.
Ms. Blanchard was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where she was treated for chest pain and later released.
St. Lawrence County Coroner June H. Wood pronounced Ms. Vari dead on scene at about 1 p.m. Ms. Vari, she said, was ejected and became trapped under her vehicle.
An autopsy was performed Thursday night, and Ms. Wood said she believes Ms. Vari died on impact. Dr. Samuel Livingstone, who performed the autopsy at CPH, determined the cause of death was due to a skull fracture.
Police have ruled the death accidental, though the crash remains under investigation. A state police investigator in Massena on Thursday night said there is no indication of foul play.
