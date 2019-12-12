CANTON — The jury in the trial of Lawrence L. Robinson submitted a note to Judge Jerome J. Richards at about 12:05 p.m. Thursday indicating they are at an 8-to-4 deadlock on a final count of felony first-degree sexual abuse. Jurors will continue deliberations at 1:30 p.m.
“All jurors agree that we do not see a path to have a 12 to nothing consensus,” Judge Richards read from the note.
After some consideration, Judge Richards determined that though the jury has been deadlocked since yesterday evening with some movement this morning — from six-to-six, to eight-to-four, not in any particular direction — the court allows for an “extended time” for deliberations.
Movement Thursday morning took less than an hour, not necessarily an extended time, Judge Richards concluded.
After giving the jury an additional charge, he dismissed them to lunch shortly after noon.
“Please do not close your ears and do not shut your minds, do not shut out these views and arguments — it may be that your fellow jurors may recall some portion of the evidence that inadvertently you overlooked,” Judge Richards told the jury. “I ask you as a good citizen, be mindful of your oaths that you took as jurors in this court to deliberate until there are no further deliberations in the case.”
