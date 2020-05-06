CANTON — In what St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien called a county-wide drug investigation with “numerous target locations,” several people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning.
Police activity in a joint effort between the sheriff’s office, state police and village police departments has been reported in Potsdam, Massena and Ogdensburg.
Law enforcement personnel, donning masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, were on scene around 6 a.m. at the Lawrence Avenue Apartments, Potsdam, leaving shortly before 8 a.m.
Officers, about a dozen law enforcement vehicles and a helicopter were also present around 4:30 a.m. on Depot Street, Potsdam.
“There are further arrests pending, but at this point there is no risk to the public,” Mr. O’Brien said. “The heavy police presence in some areas might be concerning to people, but there is no risk to the public.”
The sheriff’s office is expected to issue a press release later this morning with more information.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the County Courthouse, Canton, in courtroom C.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
I love how the police will Don a mask to arrest drug dealers. But coming into my store that I work out every day there are no face coverings whatsoever. Gotta look good for the media right? Absolutely ridiculous and hypocritical.
