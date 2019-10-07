LISBON — Canada Steamship Lines has confirmed that the 35,400 Deadweight tonnnage, self-unloading bulk carrier MV Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin has grounded approximately 1.2 miles from Cardinal, Ontario in the St. Lawrence Seaway Sunday evening.
According to Bigitte Hebert Director of Communications for Canada Steamship lines, The vessel is carrying iron ore destined for Quebec City.
“There is neither injury to personnel, discharge from the vessel, adverse effects to the environment, nor cargo damage,” Ms. Hebert wrote in an email to the Times.
Veteran ship watcher Michael J. Folsom reports that the nearest ship, Bro Anges, a chemical and oil tanker, has gone to anchor several miles upstream from the Paul J. Martin.
Ms. Hebert reported that authorities have been notified and that Canada Steamships is evaluating the situation and preparing a salvage plan.
“CSL apologizes for any inconvenience caused. The safety of crew members and the community, and the protection of the environment remain CSL’s top priorities,” Ms. Hebert wrote.
The St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation is preparing a press release on the situation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.