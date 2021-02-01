MORRISTOWN — State police continue to investigate a snowmobile accident that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
According to state police officials, emergency crews responded to a report of a snowmobile accident on County Route 6 around Black Lake at about 2:30 p.m.
They found Jacob H. Babcock, 18, of Lansing, had been operating a 2015 Arctic Cat snowmobile when he was involved in the accident. Mr. Babcock was the only individual involved.
Police did not release more details about the nature of the accident.
Mr. Babcock was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he was treated and released for a broken clavicle and a concussion.
