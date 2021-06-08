NORFOLK — State police on Tuesday night identified the man found dead in the Raquette River, just north of the village, over the weekend as 66-year-old Michael A. Bregg of Norfolk.
The positive identification was made following an autopsy completed Tuesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Medical Examiner Doctor Samuel A. Livingstone determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation due to warm water drowning, according to state police, and the manner of death has been ruled as accidental.
Police said that at about 4 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a report of a body in the water of the Raquette River, near the Norfolk Raquette River Campground. State police Public Information Officer Jennifer V. Fleishman said the body was discovered by a someone canoeing on the river.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team responded and removed the body of Mr. Bregg.
Also assisting at the scene were the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and Norfolk Police Department.
