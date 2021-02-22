GOUVERNEUR — State police have identified the occupants of the horse-drawn Amish buggy involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning.
Levi L. Swartzentruber Jr., 23, and Mose L. Swartzentruber, 20, both of Antwerp, were traveling in the buggy near Bristol Road on Route 11, when their buggy was struck by a 2002 Ford Expedition operated by James R. Shuster Jr., 36, of Brushton, according to state police.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin Crosby pronounced Levi Swartzentruber dead at the scene. Mose Swartzentruber was taken to Gouverneur Hospital for leg and shoulder pain, and the horse was severely injured. No other injuries were reported.
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies assisted on scene and the crash remains under investigation.
